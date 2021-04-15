The Idaho House defeated a proposed anti-drug constitutional amendment Thursday that sought to forbid Idaho from ever legalizing marijuana, with a half-dozen House Republicans saying Idahoans want medical marijuana authorized and the Constitution shouldn’t be amended to foreclose that.
HJR 4 would have permanently required a two-thirds vote of each house to legalize any drug that’s currently illegal — including medical marijuana and CBD oil or other hemp products containing any trace of THC. It needed two-thirds support from each house to be placed on the November 2022 ballot, or 47 “yes” votes in the House; the vote Thursday was 42-28 after a debate that stretched for more than two hours.
The proposal drew bipartisan opposition, including from Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, who drew laughter when he said backers came to him, and, “They said we’re going to get rid of psychotropic drugs in Idaho. And I said, finally, we’re getting rid of alcohol?”
“The people of Idaho overwhelmingly would like medical marijuana — it’s off the scales,” Kingsley told the House. “Idaho is the last state to just hold out to not give people medicine that they need for cancer, for nausea. There’s so many people that medical marijuana works for, especially people that have bowel issues and bowel cancers, because opiates are very constipating. … I’ve looked at this a lot, and nobody has ever overdosed on cannabis. Think about that. How many people have overdosed from opiates? … I’ve seen how detrimental this drug is to people, and here we can give people an alternative.”
He said in his hometown of Lewiston, he knows of a constituent who’s becoming a criminal by driving across the bridge to Clarkston to buy medicine that’s the only thing that will relieve the constituent’s cancer-ridden elderly mother’s pain. “We’re causing people in Idaho to be criminals who need the medicine," Kingsley said. “I cannot think of a better definition of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. That’s what this bill will do.”
He called on the House to defeat HJR 4, and look at instead passing something like the very restrictive medical marijuana bill that was brought to the Legislature this year by Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, an Iraq veteran with debilitating cancer.
An earlier version of the proposed amendment, SJR 101, passed the Senate on Feb. 3 on a 24-11 vote, reaching the two-thirds mark without a single vote to spare. Changing the Idaho Constitution requires two-thirds support from each house of the Legislature plus a majority vote of the people at the next general election.
Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, the measure’s lead House sponsor, said, “When we consider the drug policy of the state, we ought to have the highest bar that we can for that policy. … These are very highly addictive and often abused drugs.”
“We have to buttress our state against Oregon-style and now Washington-style policy and the drugs that come with them,” DeMordaunt said, telling the House the amendment would promote “temperance and sobriety and morality.”
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, said, “What I have heard people saying, is, ‘Hey, maybe we need a medicinal path forward on cannabis.’ And there’s a ballot initiative on that, that people are trying to collect signatures for. And if they get that, then the people go to the polls and they will vote either yes or not. Why do we have to have two questions that ask the opposite side of the same question?”
Adams, who like many House members debated more than once on the bill — and nearly two dozen spoke out in the debate — said, “The state has never been the one that defined sobriety and morality in my home.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.