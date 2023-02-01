...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 2
Members of the Idaho House of Representatives at work in the House Chambers during the first day of the regular session at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 9.
The House Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Medicaid expansion remain in Idaho, although it has “serious concerns” in its five-year review of Medicaid expansion.
The committee finalized its letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Tuesday morning and it was later read across the House floor. The committee voted 9-3 to approve and send the letter.
The letter said members have concerns over the “unsustainability of the current increased budget request” and made six recommendations for the program, which Idaho voters approved in 2018 and provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange.
For fiscal year 2024, the division of Medicaid is requesting around $67.4 million from the state general fund for the Medicaid expansion program; in fiscal year 2023, spending on the program totaled around $68 million. Although state general fund expenditures are expected to decrease, the overall cost of the program is anticipated to rise through the use of federal and dedicated funding, Idaho Division of Medicaid Administrator Juliet Charron told the committee last week.
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of today's paper.