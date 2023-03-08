Rep. Mike Moyle, left, talks with Rep. Brent Crane during the Idaho Legislature’s organization session on Dec. 1, 2022. On Tuesday, the Idaho House of Representatives passed a “drag show bill” sponsored by Crane.
Rep. Mike Moyle, left, talks with Rep. Brent Crane during the Idaho Legislature’s organization session on Dec. 1, 2022. On Tuesday, the Idaho House of Representatives passed a “drag show bill” sponsored by Crane.
Photo by Jim Max
Rep. Ilana Rubel (D) speaks out, during a press conference, about the lack of progress made so far this legislative session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday passed drag show and abortion trafficking bills, moving the legislation ahead of several budget bills on the calendar.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, sponsored the “drag show bill,” HB 265, which requires reasonable steps to prevent minors from attending sexually explicit performances and creates a civil penalty. The House voted 48-21 to pass the legislation.
Crane said it wouldn’t prevent drag shows or other sexually explicit performances from occurring but would bar minors from attending. He refused to answer questions during debate on the bill, because “this is such an obvious issue.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the bill’s language is too broad and will prohibit constitutionally protected activities and create a chilling effect for most types of performances.
The House on Tuesday also voted 57-12 to pass a bill that would criminalize transporting a minor out of state for an abortion with an intent to conceal it from the parent.
Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, co-sponsored HB 242.
“We are only looking to continue to protect our children and our parental rights,” Ehardt said.
Assistant House Minority Leader Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, noted that while the bill was about abortion trafficking, much of it was changing the existing civil penalties for providers who perform an abortion.
Read my full story online here or on page 1 of today's paper.