The Idaho House on Friday passed bills on campus free speech, abortion and more, but made no firm steps forward in its deadlock over education funding bills caught up in a dispute about “social justice indoctrination.”
The House Ways & Means Committee met Friday morning, and discussed a proposed bill from Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, on “Ideological Freedom, Education.” The measure was designed to allay fears from some House Republicans, urged on by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, that Idaho’s public schools and colleges are attempting to indoctrinate students with leftist political ideologies, particularly around race and “social justice.”
It wasn't introduced, however, as GOP lawmakers opted to come back with a new version instead.
Late Friday, a Ways & Means Committee meeting was set for Monday at 9 a.m. on a new proposed bill from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, on “State Budget, Education.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke told the Idaho Press on Friday, “In consultation with the Senate, basically, we’re going to do some redrafting and hopefully have something that can go in both sides by Monday morning.” He said he was optimistic that the proposal could ease the way for the House to pass the stalled budget bills for public schools and higher education.
“Our whole education system, its core mission is to turn out educated young adults that can go and compete and get good jobs so they can support themselves and their families,” Bedke said. “And anything that detracts from that mission is outside of the core values.”
He downplayed the role of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which opposes public education funding and has been lobbying heavily against “critical race theory” and “social justice” indoctrination it claims are occurring in Idaho’s schools and colleges.
“Their purposes are not the legislative purposes,” Bedke said. “If we get outside the core mission, then we need to get back inside the core mission, both K-12 and higher education.”
The Senate was on recess Thursday and Friday, waiting for the House to catch up on the budget issues. The legislative session has now stretched considerably longer than planned, only in part because of an 18-day recess forced by a Statehouse COVID-19 outbreak, from which one House staffer remains hospitalized.
Bedke said, “I’m still very optimistic we are done in April.”
