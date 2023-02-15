230214 aj Legislative session_06.JPG

Rep. Bruce Skaug speaks to his bill that would make it a felony to provide transgender treatment to minors during debate on the House floor Tuesday.

 Austin Johnson / Lewiston Tribune

After emotional debate, the House voted on a near party-line vote to pass a bill Tuesday that would make it a felony to provide most transgender treatment to youth under 18. Rep. Matt Bundy, R-Mountain Home, was the only Republican to vote against it.

HB 71’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the legislation is “about protecting children.” The bill’s opponents said it would harm transgender children by preventing them from receiving treatment that’s recommended by many major medical associations.


