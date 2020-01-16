Here's a link to my full story here at idahopress.com on how the Idaho House voted unanimously today to expel North Idaho Rep. John Green, a day after Green was convicted on felony charges in Texas and refused to resign his Idaho House seat. The vote followed a nearly two-hour closed-door House GOP caucus. Afterward, knots of House members gathered in Statehouse hallways, intently discussing the various legal aspects of the case. But there was no debate on the motion made by House Speaker Scott Bedke.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, seconded the motion, and it passed, 65-0. Majority Leader Mike Moyle presided over the vote, to allow Bedke to take his seat on the floor and make the motion.
“Today was a solemn and difficult day for the Idaho House of Representatives,” Bedke told reporters shortly after the vote. He noted that while his motion didn’t say “expel,” instead saying the House was declaring the position vacant, “The result is the same,” he said.
Green is an ultra-conservative Republican from Rathdrum and a longtime tax protester; he was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection to a tax-evasion case involving his friend and legal client Thomas Selgas, and faces up to five years in federal prison.