An Idaho House committee on Monday voted to introduce a new, very restrictive bill to legalize medical marijuana in Idaho, with just one “no” vote. That clears the way for a full hearing on the bipartisan proposal from Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, that’s entitled the “Sgt. Kitzhaber Medical Cannabis Act.”
Sgt. Jeremy Kitzhaber, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has terminal cancer, provided personal testimony about his experience and the bill that he crafted with the idea of authorizing only strictly-regulated medical use of cannabis in Idaho for certain types of very ill adult patients — and not opening the door for any recreational use.
The committee’s move was the exact opposite direction taken by the Idaho Senate last week when it approved SJR 101, a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at forever banning medical cannabis or legal use of any other psychoactive drugs in the state that aren’t already legal this year, FDA-approved and prescribed by a doctor. The proposed constitutional amendment, which would need voters’ approval in the November 2022 general election if it also wins two-thirds support in the House, is now pending in a House committee.
Medical marijuana is not FDA-approved, nor are any pharmaceutical companies likely to spend the millions it would take to win approval when it's such an easily manufactured drug, created simply by growing a plant.
House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, who voted in favor of introducing the new bill, said, “It’s just about as tightly controlled as you could possibly control any controlled substance.”
