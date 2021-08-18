We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Landon Harris, registered nurse, starts an intravenous drip for a patient with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Community Hospital on Dec. 7, 2020.
This surge of new COVID-19 cases doesn’t look like last summer’s surge, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. It’s worse, officials say. “We are not just repeating the surge that we saw in the summer of 2020. We’re actually beating that surge, and we are inching more toward the surge we saw last winter,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, a public health researcher at the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
“If current projections continue, we could be reaching those levels in the next few weeks,” she said.
Across the state, Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said hospital resources are so strained that the state reactivated a group that makes recommendations on whether hospitals should declare a resource disaster, which would give hospitals legal protection and guidance on how to ration potentially life-saving treatment. That’s the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Committee, which meets this week.
In some hospitals, staffing is so constrained that they say if trends continue, they may need Crisis Standards of Care in “as soon as two weeks,” Shaw-Tulloch said.
