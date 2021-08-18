Look back on 2020

Landon Harris, registered nurse, starts an intravenous drip for a patient with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Community Hospital on Dec. 7, 2020.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This surge of new COVID-19 cases doesn’t look like last summer’s surge, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. It’s worse, officials say. “We are not just repeating the surge that we saw in the summer of 2020. We’re actually beating that surge, and we are inching more toward the surge we saw last winter,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, a public health researcher at the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

“If current projections continue, we could be reaching those levels in the next few weeks,” she said.

Across the state, Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said hospital resources are so strained that the state reactivated a group that makes recommendations on whether hospitals should declare a resource disaster, which would give hospitals legal protection and guidance on how to ration potentially life-saving treatment. That’s the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Committee, which meets this week.

In some hospitals, staffing is so constrained that they say if trends continue, they may need Crisis Standards of Care in “as soon as two weeks,” Shaw-Tulloch said.

You can read Pfannenstiel's full story online here, or pick up today's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments