Another 33 Idahoans were hospitalized for COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, continuing a trend that's seeing far more coronavirus patients in the hospital and in ICU's than earlier in the pandemic. The state has now seen a total of 19,222 coronavirus cases to date, including both lab-confirmed and probable cases; there were 528 new cases added to the tally on Tuesday; and eight more deaths, for a total to date of 160.
Thirty-six more Idaho health care workers were reported infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total to date of 1,112. Ada County reported 175 new cases for a total to date of 7,378, along with three more deaths for a total of 50; and Canyon County reported 78 new cases for a total to date of 4,333, along with two more deaths for a total of 32.
The chart above shows current hospitalizations in Idaho for COVID-19, and current intensive care unit COVID-19 patients in the state.