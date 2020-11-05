Idaho needs a statewide mask mandate to prevent hospitals from having to triage, or prioritize, health care resources as the coronavirus spread worsens, eleven Idaho health care administrators argued in a Tuesday letter to Gov. Brad Little, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The health care administrators, who serve on a more than 30-member State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee that devised Idaho’s emergency hospital plan, wrote that hospitals are being pushed near the brink of thresholds to move to crisis standards of care.
The crisis plan that the committee developed lists several considerations for how to prioritize care, including the severity of a patient’s injury and their likelihood of survival.
“The state’s recent increase in Covid-19 cases and attendant increase in hospitalizations have brought us very close to meting the guidelines for crisis implementation,” reads the letter, signed by the doctors from eastern Idaho, Treasure Valley, Magic Valley and North Idaho — all regions which “are experiencing limitations in their ability to continue to handle the upsurge in cases.”
Little has refused repeated calls from doctors and public officials to issue a statewide mask mandate. When he moved the state back into Stage 3 of his four-stage re-opening plan last week, he said he believed people would adhere more to mandates issued by local governments. About half of Idaho's population currently is under mask mandates issued by local health districts, cities or counties.
