The Idaho State Historical Society was among those up for budget hearings this morning in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and as is its custom, the society brought along a key Idaho historical artifact to display to lawmakers: The Admissions Act, which made Idaho a state on July 3, 1890.
“Each year, as you all know, we present an item that relates directly to the government enterprise of Idaho,” Historical Society Director Janet Gallimore told the lawmakers. “This year, we are pleased to present a certified copy of an act of Congress approved July 3, 1890 which is entitled, ‘An act to provide for the admission of the State of Idaho into the Union.’ So many of you have seen the Constitution, but I don’t think you’ve ever seen this document, and it is really a big ‘wow.’”
Gallimore and Historical Society staff then displayed the Admissions Act to JFAC in a glass case, and later in the morning, to both the full Senate and House in their chambers.
“The time between March 4, 1863, when Abraham Lincoln created Idaho Territory, and July 3, 1890, when President Benjamin Harrison signed the act establishing Idaho as the 43rd state, as you might imagine, was tumultuous,” Gallimore said, “but this document ratified the state’s Constitution, it laid out the process by which our newly christened state would acquire lands from the federal government within the affirmed bounds. This transfer of ownership and authority of millions of acres of land provided our new state with the necessary revenue stream to fund the institutions outlined in the state Constitution. And in becoming a state, Idaho finally achieved congressional representation and voting privileges on federal decisions.”
“Moments in history like the signing of the Idaho Statehood Act inherently ask us to remember,” Gallimore said. “When we remember, we think. When we think, we consider. And in this place, arguably our state’s most important place to advance civil discourse and help people understand government’s vital role, I am grateful that this body uses the actions of the past to frame its decisions today. I thank you for your thoughtful leadership, and for making history with your actions that shape our state for the future of Idahoans.”
After the act passed Congress, the 43rd star was added to the American flag.
Gov. Brad Little is recommending a one-time, $5 million boost to the Historical Society’s budget within the current year, from state general funds, to cover a big buildup of deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs. That would cover include deferred maintenance on historic sites and structures; digitization of essential records; enhancing the visitor and education experience at the Old Idaho Penitentiary; and increasing public access to Oregon Trail interpretation and the historic Stricker ranch. The recommendation includes carry-over authority to continue the work into the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The Historical Society’s proposed budget also includes a $100,000 increase in the state historic preservation office to handle an anticipated jump in consultation work for increased transportation projects funded through the congressionally approved infrastructure bill; that money will flow through to the Historical Society from the Idaho Transportation Department, and won’t involve state general funds.
In general funds, the proposed budget for the society for next year reflects a 6.7% increase to $4.2 million, with the increases largely requirements due to statewide cost allocation, rising personnel costs in all agencies, and funding $41,600 in replacement items.