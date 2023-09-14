This aerial image shows the campus of Boise State University.
To keep pace with inflation and offer competitive salaries, Idaho’s colleges and universities say they need help, Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert writes.
And they want some $7.8 million to help cover these costs.
The requests went to Gov. Brad Little’s budget team; like all other state agencies, the colleges and universities were required to turn in their spending plans by Sept. 1.
All eight two- and four-year schools asked for similar line items — to cover what is called “operational capacity enhancement,” in budget parlance.
Read Richert's full story online here or find it in today's paper.
