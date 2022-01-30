Idaho’s 2021 high school graduation rate fell to 80.1% after a year rocked by COVID-19, writes Idaho Education News reporter Devin Bodkin. The number represents a 2 percentage point drop from 2020, when the rate climbed from 80.7% in 2019 to 82.1%.
The State Board of Education in April of 2020 directed schools to close through the end of that academic year to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some learning shifted online, but the state waved some graduation requirements, such as completion of senior projects.
Challenges tied to the pandemic continued into 2021, as educators here and nationwide grappled with transitions to remote and hybrid learning. Those issues likely fueled declines in at least 20 other states in 2021, halting nearly two decades of nationwide progress toward getting more students diplomas, Chalkbeat reported last week.
State superintendent Sherri Ybarra linked Idaho’s 2021 drop to COVID-19.
“The traditional four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 shows the impacts of the pandemic, not surprising considering COVID-19 disrupted both the junior and senior years for these students,” Ybarra said in a statement.
Ybarra took comfort in the state’s five-year rate, which climbed from 83.3% in 2019 to 84.1% in 2020. The five-year rate includes students who needed an extra semester or entire year to graduate.