Officials from Idaho's two largest health care systems painted a bleak picture for the COVID-19 outlook in the Treasure Valley during a briefing Tuesday morning with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank.
"We are seeing numbers we've never imagined we'd see," said McLean, who promised a targeted response to the most recent COVID-19 surge in Boise.
St. Luke's Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza said the number of COVID-19 patients has been steadily rising over the past six weeks. Additionally, he said, 197 clinical staff are out sick, including 133 with COVID-19.
"We are prepared to convert our hospitals into COVID facilities," Souza said. He pleaded with the community to take the precautions necessary to curb the spread of the disease, including social distancing, hand washing, limiting gatherings and wearing masks.
"We've been giving this message since April and are wondering if anyone is listening," he said.
As of Monday, roughly 20% of St. Luke's and Saint Al's patient populations had COVID-19. That included 128 COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and 72 across Saint Alphonsus facilities.
Odette Bolano, president and CEO of the Saint Alphonsus Health System, echoed much of what Souza said and reiterated that hospitals across the state are struggling to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients.
"Hospitals are a lagging measure. When everyone is interested in what is happening in hospitals, we've lost the train," Bolano said.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.