As they cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Idaho’s public health districts also are facing threats to their staff, protests, lawsuits and other challenges, directors of four of the districts told state officials Thursday. “We’ve had a couple of mask-burning parties outside our building,” Lora Whalen, director of the Panhandle Health District, told the state Board of Health & Welfare. “Our building has been tagged a few times, we’ve had to threats to staff, and lawsuits, which are time-consuming. … Monetarily, we’re on our own for those lawsuits.”
Nikole Zogg, Southwest District Health director, said, “We’ve had some challenges with the politicizing of COVID-19 and protesters as well at our facility.”
Geri Rackow, director of Eastern Idaho Public Health, said, “The way the pandemic response has been politicized, that’s no different in our region. We certainly have people on both ends of the spectrum.”
They and Melody Boyer, director of South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls, who said protesters have been showing up at her board meetings in recent months, said each of their districts faces unique challenges in dealing with the virus, and each has developed its own metrics, plans and tactics to address it. While some districts have imposed mask mandates and limits on gatherings, others have offered only recommendations.
