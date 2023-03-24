Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 17. In early March, Labrador’s office served as many as 80 organizations with civil investigative demands in regard to the use of grant funds.
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador speaks with members of the media during an informal meeting in his offices at the Idaho State Capitol on Jan. 17. In early March, Labrador’s office served as many as 80 organizations with civil investigative demands in regard to the use of grant funds.
The director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has filed a petition against the attorney general’s office to end a civil demand from the state’s top law office.
A grant program using federal funds is at the center of the dispute — which has also sparked an audit from the legislative budget writers and another legal dispute between the attorney general’s office and more than 30 nonprofit organizations and school districts. Court filings seem to show previous Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office had determined the grants were distributed lawfully, while Raúl Labrador, the current state’s chief legal officer, disagrees.
In 2021, the Legislature appropriated federal pandemic-relief funds, with the added requirement that it go toward programs serving school-age children ages 5 to 13. There have been pointed questions from the Legislature and Attorney General Labrador’s office asking if some of the grant awardees were ineligible because funds went toward preschool and kindergarten-readiness programs.
In early March, Labrador’s office announced it had served the awardees of a health department grant program with a civil investigative demand, a kind of civil subpoena. More than 30 of those organizations filed a motion to either end the civil demands, known as CIDs, or extend the deadline on them, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Some of those demands were also served to health department Director Dave Jeppesen, Deputy Director Jennifer Palagi, and Self-Reliance Division Administrator Shane Leach. The agency employees, represented by trial lawyer Trudy Fouser, contend that Labrador’s office did not have the authority to submit the demands and that the grant program under investigation was lawfully distributed.
Labrador’s office said the move was not adversarial but is the office’s way of gathering information, and that because it’s not a criminal investigation or action, he has statutory authority to look into anyone who might have information about a suspected wrongdoing — meaning the subject the CID is not necessarily the person or organization being investigated.
