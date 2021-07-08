Almost all of the Boise area’s largest health care employers on Thursday said they’ll require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by fall, reports Audrey Dutton of the Idaho Capital Sun. Anywhere from to 22% to 28% of the health care organizations’ staff still haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccine. Based on the size of their workforces, that means thousands of health care workers must now choose whether to keep their jobs or join the 725,147 Idahoans who have received a COVID-19 vaccinated.
The requirements are legal and have been rolled out across the U.S., facing resistance from some workers who don’t want to take the vaccine. They come as highly infectious variants, such as the delta variant, are spreading in the U.S.
The employers will allow religious or medical exemptions, they said. You can read Dutton's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.