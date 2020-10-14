Health care leaders from around southern Idaho on Tuesday warned that hospitals were facing a “third surge” of COVID-19 cases and asked the community to take stricter precautions to help save lives, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. “There is an increase in COVID-19 in our community, which frankly is frightening,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus Health System’s chief clinical officer, during an online press conference.
The high rate of infection caused doctors to warn the community to avoid treating Halloween like normal.
“We can’t do things as we’ve done before. We can make Halloween a low-risk event, or we can try to be normal and have a high-risk event and spread the virus around the community,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, West Valley Medical Center’s chief medical officer.
Augustus said families with children should plan for low-risk events such as home scavenger hunts, a scary movie night and avoid traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating or big, indoor crowds at Halloween parties.
“Do not go outside and trick or treat, be careful and be creative. … It is not a point in this pandemic where we can stop being careful,” Augustus said.
St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell said a previously healthy teenager who contracted COVID-19 was rushed to Salt Lake City for a heart transplant after suffering complications from the novel coronavirus. "There is a subset of people who get exceptionally sick,” Bramwell said.
