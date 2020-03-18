Idaho has two more confirmed coronavirus cases, bring the state's total to 11. The two latest ones are both in south-central Idaho, one in Twin Falls, the first there, and another in Blaine County, the fifth case there.
One is a male from Twin Falls County in his 80s, the state Department of Health & Welfare reported. He was briefly hospitalized, but is now recovering well at home, the department said in a news release. The other is a male from Blaine County in his 40s, who "presented very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home." Investigations into both new cases began this afternoon, the department reported, and are in their primary stages.
There's more information on the state's coronavirus website here.