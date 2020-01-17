Idaho has the sixth-highest growth rate for spending on corrections in the last 25 years, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, and with the state’s governor proposing a 12.1% budget increase for the Idaho Department of Correction, the department’s director says the state is at a “critical juncture.”

Idaho increased spending on corrections by 207% between 1992 and 2018, according to a report released Thursday by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy in Boise. The report measured the rates by examining state corrections spending in general-fund dollars since 1992, and adjusted those numbers for inflation. Idaho’s expenditures outpace its spending on education during the same time period, which increased by 94% for public schools and 39% for higher education.

You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

