Idaho has the sixth-highest growth rate for spending on corrections in the last 25 years, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, and with the state’s governor proposing a 12.1% budget increase for the Idaho Department of Correction, the department’s director says the state is at a “critical juncture.”
Idaho increased spending on corrections by 207% between 1992 and 2018, according to a report released Thursday by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy in Boise. The report measured the rates by examining state corrections spending in general-fund dollars since 1992, and adjusted those numbers for inflation. Idaho’s expenditures outpace its spending on education during the same time period, which increased by 94% for public schools and 39% for higher education.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.