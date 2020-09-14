Beyond the marquee matchup of Biden vs. Trump, there are five more names on Idaho’s presidential ballot, from Kanye West to Rocky de la Fuente. Rap star West’s ballot status is under legal challenge, but ballots already are being printed. And Idaho is notorious for having an easy process to get on its ballot; back in 2008, a Texas prison inmate, Keith Russell Judd, appeared on the ballot for the state’s Democratic presidential primary simply by sending a $1,000 check from his prison account.
Idaho was the only state where Judd made the ballot; at the time, then-Secretary of State Ben Ysursa said, “We got conned.” But the Democratic primary that year was of no legal significance anyway, as the party was using caucuses to select its presidential electors.
For the general election, there are two ways candidates can qualify for the Idaho’s presidential ballot: Either be the certified nominee of a recognized political party, or, when filing as an independent, submit at least 1,000 verified signatures of registered Idaho voters. All seven of Idaho’s current general-election presidential candidates have met one or the other of those criteria. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.