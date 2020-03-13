Idaho has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Gov. Brad Little and the state Department of Health & Welfare announced; Little will have more details at a 5 p.m. press conference in the governor's office. “We’ve had kind of a busy afternoon today,” Little said as he opened the press conference, with “the first positive case we’ve got in Idaho.” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in the state Department of Health & Welfare, said the patient is a woman in her 50s in southwestern Idaho who returned recently from a conference in New York City where she was exposed.
“Fortunately this individual is doing well, they’re at home, they’re recovering from mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “It is our first case, but there have been 1,629 total cases and 41 deaths in the United States. The patient’s treating physician acted appropriately after ruling out influenza.” She added that epidemiologists are working with Central District Health to develop appropriate criteria to for the places the person visited.
Brandon Atkins of Central District Health said, “The woman is self-isolated in her home in Ada County. She is not out at Costco with everyone else.”
Shaw-Tulloch said, “We realize that this is a very scary notification, but we do want to have everyone understand that the risk to the population remains low, this is someone who traveled into our state. The cause of that was not from community spread in Idaho. But we will continue to be looking at this as we move forward.”
Atkins said the patient has been “very cooperative.” In response to questions from reporters, he said there’s no evidence that since returning from New York she had visited any Idaho public school or entered the Idaho state Capitol.