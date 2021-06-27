In recent years, the number of of electric vehicles on Idaho’s roadways has risen steadily. Not including electric-gasoline hybrids, the total reached almost 2,700 earlier this month, according to Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles, writes idaho Capital Sun reporter Kevin Fixler. But Idaho continues to lag behind much of the rest of the country in adoption of EVs; it in the bottom-10 states, reports the U.S. Department of Energy.
Of the 43 states that provided vehicle registration numbers at the close of last year to the department’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, Idaho ranked 35th.
Electric vehicle proponents say Idaho’s slow rollout so far of its charging station network has contributed to the sluggish rate of EV adoption compared to other states. Statewide, there are now more than 100 public-use stations for drivers to charge their vehicles, according to Idaho Power, which works to help promote the state’s transition to electric vehicles.
“It is a new technology, and it’s coming,” said Patti Best, program specialist with Idaho Power. “We do have some bigger distances between towns, but the network is filling in. It’s just going to take some time.”
