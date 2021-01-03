A Boise State University study shows Idaho has a $241.8 million a year transportation funding gap — that it needs that much more in funding each year just to maintain its current transportation system as is.
With the state on track to rolling up an unprecedented $600 million-plus budget surplus this year, transportation advocates are hoping this is the year that the “stars align” and the state makes significant investments into improving its transportation infrastructure.
“From the most conservative members of the Legislature to the most liberal members of the Legislature, I’ve heard, ‘My constituents are talking to me about transportation,’ ‘My constituents are upset about congestion,’ ‘My constituents are worried about an unsafe road, we’ve got to do something,’” said Wayne Hammon, CEO of the Idaho Associated General Contractors. “I really think the stars are aligning.”
