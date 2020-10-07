Of all 50 states, Idaho has the second-highest positivity testing rate for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. Idaho’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is 23.22%, the university’s data shows. That means for every 100 tests administered, over 23 of them come back positive.
Idaho’s rate is 4.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s advised reopening positivity rate of 5%, and trails only South Dakota, which has a positivity rate of 23.64%. The state had no stay-at-home orders or business shutdowns.
Dr. David Pate, former president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, said positivity rate isn’t the only way to gauge the spread of COVID-19. One should also take into account case numbers, he said; Idaho’s case numbers are on the rise after seeing a dip in early September.
“We’ve got a lot of community spread and we probably need more people to get tested,” Pate told the Idaho Press Tuesday. You can read Simmons and Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.