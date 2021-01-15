The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has just issued this statement, on the news that a big bump in vaccine doses that states were promised as the federal government planned to release all doses won't materialize after all:
"The Department of Health and Welfare has learned today that Idaho will not see a large increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses from the previously announced release of second doses. However, we have been notified by the federal government that Idaho will see a 2-5% increase in the number of doses we will receive each week, which amounts to about 950 extra doses each week. At this time, Idaho is anticipating receiving 20,950 doses each week for the foreseeable future.
"Along with other states, Idaho is requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of doses Idaho will receive from the federal government. DHW has committed to being transparent as we quickly work to support enrolled provider organizations as they vaccinate as many people as possible during this rapidly evolving situation."