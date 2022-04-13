Humphreys sign slashed

Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys has reported several of his campaign signs were vandalized.

 Ed Humphreys campaign

Idaho Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys has filed a police report after several of his campaign signs were slashed and vandalized, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

Humphreys’ campaign team sent out a press release Monday that the campaign signs were vandalized and included photos of the signs.

The campaign issued a statement saying that signs and banners are a form of free speech and a part of a free and fair election.

“I will not be bullied into silence and I intend to continue my campaign for governor of Idaho,” Humphreys said in a written statement.

You can read Corbin's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

