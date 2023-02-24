Gov. Brad Little receives applause after signing legislation allowing mental illness and mental injury to be covered by workers compensation during Idaho’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony on Thursday.
Mournful bagpipes began Idaho’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
Firefighters and families from all over Idaho came together in memory of the state’s fallen firefighters, remembering the brave men and women who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony was held at The Grove Hotel.
Kent Gilbertson and Tom Pawek were specifically honored after their deaths last year; their names will be added to the memorial wall at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park just west of downtown.
Legislation was passed to recognize mental illness and mental injury as workers’ compensation, providing partial medical care to public safety personnel who need help with their mental health. But that was repealed in 1997, head lobbyist Grant Hamilton said.
In 2019, the legislation was passed, so firefighters and other public safety personnel can submit mental injury claims. On Thursday, Little signed legislation eliminating the sunset on the 2019 legislation.