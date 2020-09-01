In this Feb. 4, 1948 file photo Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser, of Vancouver, Wash., smiles, after placing second in the Women's Alpine combined ski test in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump's call for a "National Garden of American Heroes" by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people to put in it, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site. Little's list of people to put in the garden includes Fraser, potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women's rights advocate Sally Reed and naturalist Robert Limbert.