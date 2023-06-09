...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Gov. Brad Little sits down with members of the media at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 19.
Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he would create a roundtable of legislators, law enforcement, and others to discuss how Idaho can help fight fentanyl trafficking in border states and better protect Idahoans.
Little made the announcement in Coeur d’Alene, where he also highlighted his recent trip to the Texas-Mexico border, according to a press release.
On May 24, Little traveled to Texas for a briefing conducted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas border czar. He and nine other governors received a border security briefing and went on a helicopter border flyover.
The cost of the trip was covered by the Republican Governors Association, and the flight and helicopter tour were covered by the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Madison Hardy, press secretary for the governor’s office.
In May, Little also announced he would send Idaho State Police troopers to Texas to train with the state’s Department of Public Safety. Two groups of six ISP troopers deployed for two weeks to assist and train with Texas DPS, a press release said.
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of today's paper.