Idaho Gov. Brad Little, seated directly to President Trump’s left at a White House roundtable meeting with governors Monday on deregulation, said it was “an honor” to participate, even though Trump appeared to refer to Little first as “Fred” and then as “Bread.” Little’s spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said she thinks the president was saying “Brad,” “but just with an accent on it.”
Little was among five GOP governors, one governor-elect, two state lawmakers and a Colorado tribal chairwoman invited to the White House meeting, which was attended by both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. In October, Trump announced his “Governor’s Initiative on Regulatory Innovation” and appointed Pence to head it up.
The initiative is aimed at working with state, local and tribal leaders who are championing deregulation, and working toward cutting regulations and costs, reforming occupational licensing, and better aligning state and federal regulations. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.