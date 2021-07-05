Idaho Gov. Brad Little is the new chairman of the Western Governors Association, taking over from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, and he’s planning to position the group of governors from 22 western states and territories to have maximum input into the next federal Farm Bill, which Congress will take up in the coming year. “Rather than be recipients, we want to be authors,” Little told the Idaho Press.
As the new chairman of the group, which includes 12 Republicans governors and 10 Democrats, Little announced his chairman’s initiative at the group’s annual meeting this past week, which was held virtually; it’ll focus on “Working Lands, Working Communities.”
The initiative will “examine the interdependent relationship between western communities and federal resource managers,” Little told his fellow governors, “and the role that local communities play in successful land planning and management processes.”
That will include identifying “barriers to better management,” he said, including “all things fire: Prevention, including prescribed fire; suppression, both traditional and new; and restoration.”
“We will also explore tools and innovations for rural communities to adapt to changing economic, environmental and technological conditions, as well as ways to expand markets and support active management in western working lands,” Little said. “We will use this information to shape policy and develop statutory and regulatory recommendations that promote sustainable western communities and lands.”
