...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Gov. Brad Little speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The governors of Montana, Alaska, Utah and Wyoming also signed the letter that was sent to the White House on Monday.
Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals with an income of less than $125,000, and $250,000 for a household’s income. That amount is extended to $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants as students, a program for undergraduate students who come from households with the lowest incomes. Pell Grant recipients are still subject to the income thresholds.
“Only 16-17 percent of Americans have federal student loan debt, and yet, your plan will require their debts be redistributed and paid by the vast majority of taxpayers,” the letter states.
According to the Education Data Initiative, 34% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 and 22% of adults between the ages of 30 and 44 owe student loan debt. Borrowers between the ages of 25 and 34 owe an average of $33,429, or about 69% of their median annual income.
The governors also say the plan shifts the burden of debt from the wealthiest Americans with a “regressive impact that harms lower income families.”
“Simply put, your plan rewards the rich and punishes the poor,” the letter said.