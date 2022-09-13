Micron groundbreaking

Gov. Brad Little speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.

The governors of Montana, Alaska, Utah and Wyoming also signed the letter that was sent to the White House on Monday.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments