Mexico proclamation ceremony capsun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, left, shakes hands with Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, the consul of Mexico in Boise, on Dec. 12 ,2022 at the Idaho State Capitol. 

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation Monday honoring 200 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

Little and Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, the consul of Mexico in Boise, participated in ceremonies Monday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The two men recognized the 200th anniversary of Mexican diplomat José Manuel Zozaya y Bermúdez presenting credentials to U.S. President James Monroe on Dec. 12, 1822 — following the independence of Mexico — as the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

