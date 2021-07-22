We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho GOP surveys members, finds they oppose employer vaccine mandates, but even more strongly oppose government stepping in...
The Idaho Republican Party today released the results of a survey of more than 20,000 Idaho Republicans who’ve signed up for the party’s email list, asking them about employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines. The results were overwhelming. Among more roughly 6,000 responses received in a 48-hour period, 67% opposed health care employers requiring their employees to get the vaccine, but even more, 69%, opposed government stepping in to “determine whether employers can or cannot require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Republicans in our state made it clear to us how they feel on this tough issue,” Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna said in a statement. “I hope this helps legislators in their discussions and decision-making. It certainly helps put it into perspective for me.”
Tyler Kelly, the state party’s director of external affairs, said, “The party was really doing this as a fact-finding mission, to try to add value to the conversations that were already occurring out there.” He added, “It’s very interesting, because they do not want hospitals to mandate vaccines, but they also do not want the government to be involved.”
The survey, which the party acknowledged was not a scientific poll, also asked respondents to rank five specified issues in order of importance. The resulting aggregate ranking showed the vaccine issue ranked first, followed, in descending order, by population growth; property taxes; emergency declarations, and “critical race theory.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.