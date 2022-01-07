Some breaking news: The Idaho Republican Party’s rules committee has unanimously killed the proposed rule change that would have given local and state GOP central committees veto power over whose names appeared on the primary election ballot.
This morning, during the Idaho Press Club Legislative Preview, Gov. Brad Little was asked about the proposed change. “I didn’t hear about it ‘til yesterday,” he said. “I made a few phone calls and talked to some people yesterday. I don’t know that it’s going to go anywhere.”
“Literally if that passed, in a small county, maybe three central committee people could show up and decide who the only cand is on the Republican ballot for prosecutor, sheriff, fill in the blank,” Little said. The proposed rule would have given decision-making authority for who gets on the ballot in the primary to county central committees for county posts, legislative district central committees for legislative positions, and the state central committee for higher offices.
“Even more concerning, particularly this year, is whenever the Supreme Court resolves reapportionment, you’ll have a legislative district committee selecting who’s on the slate for a legislative district that doesn’t even exist, they don’t even represent,” the governor said. That’s because precinct committee people who were elected or appointed two years ago would be making the decision, even though legislative districts would be changing.
“So I don’t think the authors of that thought all that out,” Little said. “I read it over lunch yesterday, and I though, hmmm. That’s kind of a problem.”
He added, “I’m not a big fan, as you can tell.”
The proposal was submitted by Mark Fuller, Bonneville County Republican Central Committee chairman; Doyle Beck, State Committeeman; Lisa Keller, Legislative District 30 Chairwoman; Myleah Keller, Bonneville County State Youth Committee Person; Linn Hawkins, Bonneville County State Committee Woman; and Bryan Zollinger, Legislative District Committee 33 Chairman.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.