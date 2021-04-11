Republican leaders in the Idaho Legislature have accused the state of unlawfully using a vaccine record-keeping system. They are pushing for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to destroy its records on adult immunizations.
In a letter to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the House and Senate majority leaders said the state’s Immunization Reminder Information System contains records on vaccines received by adults over the years. They claim the system is only allowed to keep records on childhood vaccines administered to children — which they contend Idaho defines as age 12 and under, or spans preschool through grade 12.
Health care providers in Idaho enter vaccine information into the system after a person has been immunized against measles, whooping cough and other communicable diseases. Other states use similar systems.
“IRIS helps remind patients when immunizations are needed, provides patients with a permanent immunization record to help reduce unnecessary immunizations, and saves health care provider’s time when requesting patient records,” the department’s website says.
The IRIS website further describes how the system is meant to be used: “Immunization information systems are seen as an integral tool for (ensuring) that children and adults receive their immunizations according to recommended schedules. IRIS will help prevent over-immunizing, which may occur when health care providers are unaware of immunizations other providers have given.”
The records are secured and are available only to health care providers, child care providers and schools. Individual patients also can request their own records. Idahoans also may opt to have their records excluded from IRIS.
“As part of our due diligence, several members of the Legislature requested any of their own personal records that may have been reported to IRIS in an attempt to trace the reporting of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said the letter signed by Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, House Speaker Scott Bedke and several other GOP legislative leaders. “These requests resulted in multiple reports listing adult vaccination records for multiple different vaccines over multiple years.”
Soon after the complaint was announced by House Republican leadership, Idaho’s Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen issued a public statement saying the department has complied with both state and federal law.
