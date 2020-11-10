Idaho's two Republican U.S. senators released carefully worded statements late last week saying all legal votes cast in last week's election should be counted, while one of Idaho's congressmen expressed more explicit concerns about possible election irregularity and said he is urging President Trump's campaign team to take action, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown.
"Counting every legal vote is vital to our nation's core principles," said U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. "The integrity of our election process is equally imperative, and the courts should resolve any alleged improprieties. I have faith in the democratic process and my fellow Americans to accept the final, certified results."
While the outcome of the presidential election was still unclear after polling places closed on Tuesday night due to the millions of absentee and mail ballots that hadn't yet been counted, by Saturday it appeared clear Democrat Joe Biden had won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Nebraska's Second Congressional District — all places Republican President Donald Trump won in 2016, Brown writes. If Biden's lead in all of them holds, that will give him 306 electoral votes, or more than the 270 needed to win the presidency. This is also enough of a cushion that Biden will still have enough electoral votes to win even if Trump retakes the lead in Georgia and/or Arizona.
You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.