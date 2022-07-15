The delegates of the Idaho Republican Party attending the state convention will decide in the next two days whether to approve a rule disqualifying voters affiliated with other parties, or who have donated to candidates from other parties, from registering as Republicans to vote in the party’s primary elections, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
The Idaho GOP closed its primary process starting in 2012 so that only registered Republicans can vote for the candidate they want to advance to the general election — where Republicans dominate so heavily that a primary win often guarantees election to a seat.
The proposed rule was drafted by Branden Durst, a former Democratic legislator who joined the Republican party in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully as a Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction in the May primary. The rule passed out of the GOP convention committee on Thursday and will need a majority of affirmative votes from the party delegates to be officially adopted.
The rule states that county and legislative district central committees can determine the political affiliation of people who file or intend to file as candidates for the Republican Party. It outlines how a voter can be disqualified from registering with the Idaho Republican Party, such as those who:
• Affiliated less than 12 months before the next primary election held in an even-numbered year
• Disaffiliated with the Republican Party at any time in the past 39 months
• Financially supported more than one candidate of a different political party for office less than 25 months before the primary
• Affiliated with any other political party less than 25 months before the primary
• Voted in a primary or caucus for any other political party less than 25 months before the primary
The proposed rule didn’t specify how the party would police its voters’ affiliation history or campaign contributions. It did not specify who would be responsible for that task.