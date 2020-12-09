The Idaho Republican Party has just issued this statement:
"The harassment and intimidation of public officials as they do their work, at their homes, or anywhere for that matter will not be tolerated. We vehemently condemn anyone who engages in this unacceptable behavior. We strongly support free speech and the right to peaceably assemble but political expression must be exercised civilly and in a proper setting. Further, anti-Semitism and the defacement of the Anne Frank Memorial are abhorrent, and discrimination on any basis will never be tolerated. There always has been and always will be disagreements on policies and political issues but we should never resort to anything other than peaceably expressing our opinions and passionately debating the issues."
In addition to state GOP Chairman Tom Luna, the statement was endorsed by all four members of Idaho's all-Republican congressional delegation, Gov. Brad Little, the mayors of Meridian, Garden City, Eagle, Star and Kuna, and Ada County GOP Chair Victor Miller.