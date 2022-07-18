Idaho’s dominant political party charted a new direction for itself over the weekend at its state convention, not only replacing all current members of the GOP state party leadership, but also approving an array of resolutions, rule changes and platform modifications favored by the farthest-right wing of the party.
“My concern is a purge has begun,” said Gem County delegate Steven Thayn, a current GOP state senator from Emmett who attended his first state GOP convention in 1972 at age 18, the first year that 18-year-olds were allowed to serve as delegates. “What you see here is basically wanting to achieve unity through purity,” he said.
The three-day convention in Twin Falls, attended by more than 700 delegates from across the state, approved 14 resolutions, nine platform changes, and one sweeping proposed rule change, which would allow party officials at the county, legislative district and state levels to endorse and donate to candidates in primary elections, and even to block disfavored ones from running by determining they’re not really Republicans.
In addition, the proposed rule change, and a matching resolution that also passed, would sharply restrict who can vote in Idaho GOP primary elections. If approved by the state party’s standing Rules Committee in January and then by the Legislature, the rule change would block anyone who hadn’t affiliated as a Republican at least 12 months in advance from voting in the primary, along with anyone who’s disaffiliated from the party, affiliated with a different party, or even donated to a candidate from another party within the last two to three years.
“I think it was inevitable,” said Ada County delegate Ryan Davidson, a GOP county commissioner, amid rising concerns about “crossover” voting by Democrats in the closed GOP primary. “The feeling was what we’re doing now doesn’t work, so they wanted to be a lot more restrictive. Whether this can actually be translated to legislation and enforced remains to be seen.”