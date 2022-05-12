Here's an article from Idaho Press sister newspaper the Post Register in Idaho Falls:
By Jakob Thorington
The Idaho Republican Party published a statement Tuesday to remind voters the party doesn’t endorse or recommend political candidates in primary elections following the distribution of flyers from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee that infers otherwise.
The statement was written by Tom Luna, chairman of the Idaho GOP. Luna wrote many people have asked about the party’s involvement with the flyers, which recommends to voters which candidates they should vote for during the Republican primary on May 17.
Neither Bonneville County Committee Chairman Mark Fuller nor the Idaho GOP responded to the Post Register’s request for comment Tuesday.
The committee’s sample ballot displays the text “The OFFICIAL Republican Party Recommends these Conservative Candidates.”
Luna’s statement said the Idaho Republican Party had received “numerous inquiries” about the political flyers that were distributed in Bonneville County.
“To be absolutely clear, the Idaho Republican Party does not officially endorse or recommend any candidate in a contested primary election, any inference otherwise is incorrect. The flyer in question is inconsistent with that position and appears to be intentionally designed to deceive voters into believing that the Idaho Republican Party has endorsed the candidates listed when, in fact, it has not,” Luna wrote.
The “sample ballot” does direct voters to visit the committee’s website to look at the candidate vetting results and states it is a Bonneville County Republican Party sample ballot on the bottom of the ballot.
This is the second time this election cycle that Luna has published a statement critical of the Bonneville County Central Committee’s actions. On March 29, he sent a letter to the committee requiring it to take action to remedy by-law violations after donating money to Republican candidates running in the primary.
Luna also suggested the committee request candidates to return their donations or donate an equal amount to their opponents, which Fuller earlier told the Post Register was not possible because the donations had already been spent and it was too expensive to donate an equal amount to all candidates.
Jeff Thompson, one of the committee’s precinct officers, confirmed to the Post Register that committee members recently voted to remove a bylaw which reads “It shall be the policy of the committee to: (D) Take no position in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest.”
The committee also voted to ratify the donations they had made to candidates earlier this year, which includes several of the candidates they recommend voters to choose with the sample ballot.
The committee donated $5,000 each to attorney general candidate Raul Labrador, superintendent of public instruction candidate Branden Durst, secretary of state candidate Dorothy Moon, and lieutenant governor candidate Priscilla Giddings.
Additionally, the committee donated $1,000 to Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; District 35 senator candidate Douglas Toomer; Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor.
The Idaho GOP does have a voter guide on its website, but it does not endorse any candidate who has provided background information to the party.
“The Idaho Republican Party has made a good faith effort to maintain the utmost neutrality during the 2022 Idaho Republican Primary. The Idaho Republican Party goes to great lengths to inform voters about all candidates running in the Republican Primary on May 17th, 2022,” Luna wrote.