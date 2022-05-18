Idaho Republicans gathered on the state Capitol steps Wednesday for their traditional “unity rally” the morning after primary election night, declaring that they’ll all come together now to defeat Democrats in the fall, but there were notable absences: All but one of the losing GOP candidates for statewide offices were missing.
“Some people will take a little more time to unite,” state Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna said afterward. “But we’re all going to be united.”
A far-right slate seeking the state’s top offices largely lost, with the exception of former Congressman Raul Labrador’s defeat of longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Meanwhile, 19 incumbent GOP legislators were defeated in the primary, ranging from moderates like Sens. Jim Woodward of Sagle and Fred Martin of Boise, to arch-conservatives like Reps. Ron Nate of Rexburg and Chad Christensen of Iona.
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who fell far short in her bid to unseat current GOP Gov. Brad Little in the primary, posted a statement on Facebook blaming her competitors for her loss in the eight-way race. “Conservatives must get smarter and understand that we beat ourselves when we don't unite behind each other, we must never do that again,” she wrote. “The establishment counts on that, and we fell for it.”
McGeachin polled just 32.38% in the GOP primary for governor; Little took 52.76% of the vote. The next-highest vote-getter was Ed Humphreys with 10.97%. If it’d been just a two-way race and McGeachin had gotten every vote that went to the other six candidates in the race, she’d still have lost to Little.
Little told the unity rally, “We are all united by the shared values that we have on limited government, backing the blue, empowering parents, pushing back against the federal government – one of my favorites – and being pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment.”