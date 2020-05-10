Idaho Foodbank collaboration (copy)

During the Idaho Gives two-week campaign this year, the Idaho Foodbank raised over $215,000, the most of any organization in the campaign’s eight-year history. In this April 8 photo, Parker Miles, 10, gathers items to be packed into food boxes for the Idaho Foodbank in Boise.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Although it looked a little different this year, Idaho’s annual nonprofit fundraiser didn’t miss a step. Idaho Gives 2020 wrapped up on Thursday after raising a record-setting $3.86 million for Idaho nonprofits, nearly double what was raised last year. While the event is usually a one-day only campaign, this year it was extended to a two-week donation drive.

“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year. Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits,” Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said in a statement. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

