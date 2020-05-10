Although it looked a little different this year, Idaho’s annual nonprofit fundraiser didn’t miss a step. Idaho Gives 2020 wrapped up on Thursday after raising a record-setting $3.86 million for Idaho nonprofits, nearly double what was raised last year. While the event is usually a one-day only campaign, this year it was extended to a two-week donation drive.
“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year. Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits,” Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said in a statement. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.