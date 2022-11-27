Chief Allan, chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, far right, discusses hate crimes and incidents experienced by his people as he participates in a panel during the United Against Hate forum in the Coeur d'Alene Casino event center on Nov. 17, 2022. Also pictured, from left: Coeur d'Alene City Councilwoman Christie Wood, the Rev. Heather Seman and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad.
A “United Against Hate” event that recently drew roughly 200 people in North Idaho was just a piece of an ongoing campaign, both in Idaho and nationwide, to build community capacity to respond to and prevent hate crimes and incidents.
The gathering at the Coeur d’Alene Casino in Worley, co-sponsored by U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, the FBI and more, came five months after 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested as they prepared to disrupt a “Pride in the Park” event in Coeur d’Alene by rioting, and at a time when hate crimes in Idaho have been increasing.
“This initiative is particularly timely for Idaho, as we have experienced a series of troubling hate incidents throughout the state in the past several years,” Hurwit said.
United Against Hate is a nationwide initiative launched by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, but the Nov. 17 gathering in North Idaho was among the largest events thus far across the country. “The underlying goal is to connect communities, especially marginalized communities, to law enforcement and resources,” Hurwit said, “and also to build an understanding of the tools that we have at the federal level and with our state partners to address hate incidents and hate crimes.”
Other major events across the country have included a large civil rights event in the Western District of New York after the Buffalo mass shooting attack in May, in which an 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people at a local supermarket in a Black neighborhood and injured three others. The Eastern District of Washington has held events focusing on places of worship.
“I wanted our first large public event to be in North Idaho,” Hurwit said. “We made that decision because we felt and understood from the community that there was an appetite for both an educational program, but also a program that has an underlying spirit of community-building and creating a safer environment for all of us.”
