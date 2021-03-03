Gov. Brad Little announced late Tuesday that Idaho has been awarded $39 million for from FEMA to support COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Idaho, and noted that the state wouldn't have qualified for the money without his current emergency declaration. “Idaho’s active COVID-19 emergency declaration was critical for Idaho to receive this federal assistance for vaccination centers," the governor said in a statement. "These centers will help us administer the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Idahoans who want it, pushing us ever-closer to normalcy.”
“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight, and the finish line is close,” Little said.
The funds will go through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to eligible applicants to assist with the costs of vaccination efforts, and come at a 100% federal cost share; no state match is required.
“I continue to encourage Idahoans to receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible,” the governor said. “Idaho’s economy and state budget are outperforming every other state. We have the strongest economy and the most financially solvent state budget. We have stayed open longer than almost every other state. We are on a bright path, and the funds made available due to the emergency declaration will help us capitalize on our progress.”