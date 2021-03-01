Idaho gas prices have jumped, AAA Idaho reports, and are now more expensive than they were a year ago for the first time in nearly a year. “You’re definitely feeling the sting if you fill up today,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. The state average, at $2.60 a gallon, is up 15 cents from a month ago and 7 cents from a year ago; the U.S. average, by comparison, is $2.72 a gallon, up by 30 cents in a month.
AAA is forecasting that Idaho gas prices will continue to rise, possibly topping $3 a gallon. “With this kind of incredible volatility, there’s a chance that March could bring some of the highest pump prices of 2021,” Conde said.
Current prices AAA is reporting in Idaho: Boise, $2.68; Coeur d’Alene, $2.54; Idaho Falls, $2.46; Lewiston, $2.61; Pocatello, $2.52; and Twin Falls, $2.46.
AAA attributed the increases to rising crude oil prices and abnormally low refinery production, in addition to winter storms across the Midwest and Gulf Coast.