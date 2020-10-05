Idaho gas prices are among the most expensive in the nation, AAA Idaho reports, but the state's average gas price dropped 3 cents per gallon in the past week, the 2nd-largest drop of any state. Idaho also moved from 8th to 9th place for most expensive gas in the nation, trading places with Utah, AAA said.
“It’s pretty unusual for Idaho prices to be cheaper than they are in Utah, where most of our finished gasoline comes from, but we’ll take it,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a news release. “Any savings provides some much-needed relief and makes a fall weekend getaway or even the daily commute a little easier on the family budget.”
Michigan's average gas price dropped 5 cents per gallon in the past week, giving that state the largest drop.
Idaho's current average gas price is $2.40 per gallon, AAA reported; that's 7 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than a year ago. The U.S. average is $2.19. Boise is at $2.39; Twin Falls, $2.43; Idaho Falls, $2.29; Lewiston, $2.44; and Coeur d'Alene, $2.28.