Idaho’s average gas price has hit $3.50 per gallon for the first time since October of 2014, AAA Idaho announced today. That’s not a big surprise to Boise drivers, who already were paying that much; today’s average prices per gallon around the state are $3.59 in Boise; $3.37 in Coeur d’Alene; $3.37 in Idaho Falls; $3.41 in Lewiston; $3.47 in Pocatello and $3.45 in Twin Falls.
“It’s bittersweet to finally have some great options for a road trip only to have to pay so much for the privilege,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “We normally expect robust demand to push gas prices higher this time of year, especially after the travel restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic, but the high price of crude oil has poured some salt in the wounds.”
Crude oil is currently trading near $73 per barrel, AAA reported; the price has skyrocketed in recent days as OPEC failed to negotiate a production increase.
Idaho’s gas prices at the pump are up by 10 cents a gallon this week, the biggest increase in the country; they’re 22 cents higher than a month ago. The national average also is up, but only by 2 cents in the past week; it’s currently $3.13 per gallon.
Idaho’s pump prices now rank 8th highest in the country. AAA is projecting that gas prices could increase by another 10 to 20 cents per gallon through the end of August.