Idaho gas prices have jumped another 12 cents a gallon in the past week, after a highest-in-the-nation 16-cent jump the week before, AAA Idaho reports. Boise's average gas price today is $2.24, AAA reported; Twin Falls, $2.18; Pocatello, $2.12; Idaho Falls, $2.10; Lewiston, $1.94; and Coeur d'Alene, $1.86. The U.S. average is $1.96.
With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said, "It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have more people commuting to work and patronizing brick-and-mortar businesses, which increases the traffic volume. On the other hand, those who are staying closer to home are getting more involved in e-commerce, which raises the miles traveled by delivery vehicles. Demand is pushing gas prices higher, and the trend is likely to continue this week.”