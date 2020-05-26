Gas Pumps generic, by Betsy
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho gas prices have jumped another 12 cents a gallon in the past week, after a highest-in-the-nation 16-cent jump the week before, AAA Idaho reports. Boise's average gas price today is $2.24, AAA reported; Twin Falls, $2.18; Pocatello, $2.12; Idaho Falls, $2.10; Lewiston, $1.94; and Coeur d'Alene, $1.86. The U.S. average is $1.96.

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease, AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said, "It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have more people commuting to work and patronizing brick-and-mortar businesses, which increases the traffic volume. On the other hand, those who are staying closer to home are getting more involved in e-commerce, which raises the miles traveled by delivery vehicles. Demand is pushing gas prices higher, and the trend is likely to continue this week.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group.

